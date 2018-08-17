Companies / Mining

Gemfields shares fall after Zambian tax authorities raid its offices

17 August 2018 - 15:09 Robert Laing
Kagem emerald mine in Zambia supplies more than a quarter of world production. Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Shares in Gemfields fell 4.2% to R2.30 on Friday after saying Zambian tax authorities had raided the offices of one of its mines on Thursday.

The mining group, which recently changed its name from Pallinghurst, warned shareholders the Zambian Revenue Authority had made an unannounced visit to 75%-owned Kagem emerald mine armed with search warrants for the mine and a subcontractor, Limpopo Polygraphs.

The search warrants authorised the Zambian Revenue Authority "to take wide-ranging documents and files" believed to show tax evasion.

Gemfields said Limpopo Polygraphs is a South African company whose work for Kagem mine so far amounts to less than $7,500.

"Gemfields will provide further updates as pertinent information becomes available," Friday’s statement said.

Pallinghurst changes focus to shake off mediocre performance

The company’s Sedibelo stake will go, but coloured gemstones and manganese remain
Companies
4 months ago

Pallinghurst close to a coking coal agreement

CEO says price needs to be sensible, while a manganese deal is also an option
Companies
8 months ago

Pallinghurst's gloomy outlook

A change in strategy is not yet having an effect on turning around the diversified mining company’s lacklustre share price
Money & Investing
10 months ago

What to expect as Pallinghurst to unveil strategies

The group set to update investors on coloured gemstones, manganese, platinum group metals and growth plans
Companies
10 months ago

