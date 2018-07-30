The hopes of SA’s mining industry rest on Gold Fields’ loss-making South Deep

London/Johannesburg — Three thousand metres below the plains southwest of Johannesburg, teams of miners are toiling to revive the gold industry that underpinned the economy for generations.

The South Deep mine was built to target the world’s second-biggest known body of gold-bearing ore, a deposit that could produce for the next 70 years and slow the steady decline in the country’s production. Trouble is, the mine is not making any money for owner Gold Fields.

Grappling with the cost and technical challenges of working so far underground, Gold Fields has consistently missed production targets. All told, the company has spent about R30bn on the mine.

CEO Nick Holland remains confident the mine can succeed.

"In South Deep, we have probably one of two remaining world large ore bodies in the gold industry that are actually discovered and delineated," Holland said in an interview at Bloomberg’s Johannesburg office. "We can be around here for a long time. We do have a vested interest to make this work."

For decades, the mining industry was able to rely on an army of cheap labour and productivity has lagged behind other parts of the world. Ore is often still extracted by individual miners wielding hand-held drills. Much of Gold Fields’ spending is focused on mechanising the mine to increase output and productivity.

The company is stepping up workers’ training in the use of modern equipment and technologies — bringing in instructors from Australia — and shifting to remotely controlled operations.

New target

The company has a new target of mining 500,000oz of gold a year at South Deep by 2022. If progress towards that goal faltered, the company might have to reassess its entire strategy for the mine, Holland said, but so far the plan seems to be on course.

"We are seeing some green shoots in a number of areas, better performance in a number of our operators," Holland said. "But we need to increase the volumes, if we increase the volumes, the unit cost comes down because of the high fixed costs in the business."

Beyond the fortunes of Gold Fields, the success of South Deep is critical to the future of gold-mining industry.

Johannesburg was built with profits from gold seams running through the region, but the country’s gold production dropped 16% in May from a year earlier, falling for an eighth consecutive month, as ageing infrastructure, depleted reserves and accidents raise costs and curb volumes. Holland said output would probably drop to less than 100 tonnes over the next four to five years from about 140 tonnes currently.

A new mining charter risked eroding profitability still further, Holland said.

"How much more can the industry really absorb?" Holland said. "Either you have an industry worth investing in or you won’t. If the cake gets smaller, there are only losers."

The South Deep mine, Gold Fields’ only asset in the country, holds the world’s largest gold deposit after Grasberg in Indonesia and accounts for 60% of the company’s mineral reserves.

In 2017, the company set the new target of half a million ounces of bullion a year by 2022, abandoning an earlier forecast of as much as 800,000oz. In April, estimates for this year were scaled down to 244,000oz from 321,000oz.

Training workers

Contributors to the mine missing its output targets included slow progress in training local workers on the new mining equipment, tremors deep underground, worker deaths due to rock falls and a series of mistakes in the mine plan.

Gold Fields was not in the business of running loss-making operations and each of the company units must make at least a 15% margin, Holland said. Shareholders "frustrated" by delays in unlocking value at South Deep might have to weigh the benefits of waiting to receive an "annuity" for the next five to six decades, the CEO said.

"As things stand today, there is a reasonable prospect we will get there," he said. "It’s another two to three years re-investing before we see the benefits. But we wouldn’t want another five to 10 years of year and year having the same issue. Clearly we have to see results and progress towards our targets."

Bloomberg