Sibanye-Stillwater secures advance payment for gold and palladium from US mines

CEO Neal Froneman says the deal will lead to a reduction in group leverage, ‘improving flexibility and reducing financing costs and risk‘

16 July 2018 - 14:24 Robert Laing
Gold. Picture: REUTERS

Sibanye-Stillwater has received $500m advance payment for future gold and palladium production from its US mines.

"The transaction results in a significant reduction in group leverage, improving flexibility and reducing financing costs and risk," Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman said in a statement released on Monday.

The "streaming agreement" commits Sibanye to selling Wheaton Precious Metals International all the gold produced by Sibanye’s East Boulder and Stillwater mines for their entire operating lives.

Wheaton will also receive 4.5% of the mines’ palladium production until it has reached 375,000oz, falling to 2.25% of palladium production for a further 175,000oz, and then 1% of palladium production over the remaining life of the mines.

Wheaton will pay Sibanye a fixed percentage of the spot prices of gold and palladium until the $500m advance payment has been reduced to zero.

The announcement on Monday helped Sibanye fare better than its fellow JSE-listed gold miners.

Sibanye’s share price was down 1.22% at R7.28 at 1.40pm, making it the gold mining index’s second-best performer.

Pan African Resources was down 3.45%, Anglo Gold Ashanti was down 1.75%, and Gold Fields was down 1.73%.

Harmony was the best performer with a 0.57% drop.

