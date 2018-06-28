Companies / Mining

Sibanye-Stillwater’s Lonmin deal gets nod from UK competition watchdog

28 June 2018 - 09:41 Tanisha Heiberg and Zandi Shabalala
Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
London — Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has unconditionally cleared Sibanye-Stillwater’s proposed takeover of Lonmin, saying the mining merger would not require a second phase investigation.

The South African precious metals miner made an all-share offer for London-listed Lonmin in December in a £285m (more than R5bn) deal aimed at creating the world’s second-largest platinum producer.

"We look forward to the combination of the businesses creating a leading mine-to-market player with enhanced scale and resources, able to compete more effectively," the CEOs of Sibanye and Lonmin said in a joint statement.

The deal, which is on track to close in the second half of the year, remains subject to approval from South African competition authorities, the shareholders of both companies, and courts in England and Wales, Sibanye said.

Lonmin also must maintain its net cash position and achieve certain production targets, Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman said in May, as Lonmin has previously required cash injections.

Reuters

