Xstrata veteran Hanré Rossouw to join Royal Bafokeng Platinum as finance chief

Rossouw, who replaces Martin Prinsloo, is currently at Investec Asset Management

12 July 2018 - 10:58 Robert Laing
Workers at RBPlat’s Styldrift Mine in North West. Picture: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE
Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) has appointed former Xstrata Alloys chief financial officer Hanré Rossouw as its chief financial officer.

Rossouw will replace Martin Prinsloo, who announced in April that he will leave RBPlat on August 10 to pursue other opportunities.

Rossouw currently works for Investec Asset Management as a portfolio manager covering precious metals and South African resources equities, and will move to RBPlat on October 1.

"He joined Xstrata in 2004, and also held other senior roles in strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and investor relations in London as part of the core team that built Xstrata into a global diversified mining company, subsequently acquired by Glencore in 2013," RBPlat said in its announcement on Thursday.

