Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: What business thinks of the Mining Charter

19 June 2018 - 07:47 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The long-awaited draft of Mining Charter 2018 has been published and is open for public comment over the next 30 days.

Meanwhile, the Minerals Council SA said it had noted material improvements on the 2017 Mining Charter, but did not support some elements of the draft as it would not promote investment and growth.

Chris Stevens from Werksmans and Tebello Chabana from the Minerals Council SA spoke to Business Day TV about their views on the latest draft of the Mining Charter.

Chris Stevens from Werksmans and Tebello Chabana from the Minerals Council SA talks to Business Day TV about the latest draft of the Mining Charter

New Mining Charter aims to bring stability, says Gwede Mantashe

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe gives more details on the third iteration of the Mining Charter
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Draft Mining Charter still needs work

The mining industry needs transformation, but unless it can attract more investment, there will eventually be nothing left to transform
Opinion
5 hours ago

Mining Charter unclear on benefits for mining-affected communities

Proposals fail to answer questions about the development of host communities and enforcement of social plans, writes Neil Overy
Opinion
5 hours ago

New Mining Charter released, with new BEE requirements

Boards must comprise 50% black South Africans, 20% of which must be black women — and then there's trickle dividends
National
3 days ago

Gwede Mantashe’s bold bid to ease mine doubts

Minister meets June deadline, scraps contentious empowerment rule
Business
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Vodacom wins latest round against MTN with R325m ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Yahoo UK fined £250,000 for not ensuring safety ...
Companies
3.
Capitec, Nedbank and PIC in the running for ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Invicta results confirm tax shock for Christo ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Tribunal ruling fails to dash M&R’s Aveng ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.