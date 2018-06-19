WATCH: What business thinks of the Mining Charter

The long-awaited draft of Mining Charter 2018 has been published and is open for public comment over the next 30 days.

Meanwhile, the Minerals Council SA said it had noted material improvements on the 2017 Mining Charter, but did not support some elements of the draft as it would not promote investment and growth.

Chris Stevens from Werksmans and Tebello Chabana from the Minerals Council SA spoke to Business Day TV about their views on the latest draft of the Mining Charter.