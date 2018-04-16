Companies / Mining

ATON BID

PIC spurns Aton’s offer for all its Murray & Roberts shares

The move follows M&R's earlier rejection of Aton’s buyout offer, which valued the company at about R6.7bn

16 April 2018 - 19:30 Mark Allix
Picture: 123RF STOCK PHOTO
Picture: 123RF STOCK PHOTO

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), the second-largest shareholder in JSE-listed Murray & Roberts, has rejected an offer by German family investment company Aton to buy all of the engineering group’s ordinary shares.

The PIC holds a 20.84% stake in Murray & Roberts. Aton, with global investments in mining, aviation and medical technology, is Murray & Roberts’ biggest shareholder with nearly 40% of its voting rights after making a firm offer of R15 a share. Murray & Roberts had earlier rejected Aton’s buyout offer, which valued the company at about R6.7bn.

The PIC agreed with the Murray & Roberts board that the offer by Aton "materially undervalues [the company]", Deon Botha, head of corporate affairs at the PIC, said on Monday.

The PIC also said it was against the "proposed" delisting of Murray and Roberts. But Aton CEO Thomas Eichelmann had said last week the privately held German group had no "current" intention of dismantling the company and was not seeking to delist it. However, Aton had indicated in its offer documents that Murray & Roberts’ Gautrain interests were "non-core" to the group and would likely better be held by other parties.

Eichelmann had said Aton supported SA’s and the group’s black economic empowerment undertakings and sought to provide Murray & Roberts with a stable global operating platform. Aton reiterated its commitment to the long-term strategic sustainability of Murray & Roberts, he said.

Aton has made it clear it wants 100% of the group and will only accept a minimum 50% plus one share controlling stake. In recent years, Murray & Roberts has turned its engineering prowess towards global underground mining, oil and gas, and power and water markets. To this end, it has sold 100% of its civil construction and building business to black economic empowerment interests.

Aton’s offer follows previous engagements between Aton and the Murray & Roberts board regarding a possible transaction between Aton’s Canadian subsidiary, Redpath Mining, and Murray & Roberts’s Cementation business. Both are world leaders in underground mining.

allixm@bdfm.co.za

Germany’s Aton keeps hopes of acquiring Murray & Roberts alive

Aton has announced that it has secured shares from shareholder Allan Gray, which is backing its bid
Companies
3 days ago

Offer for M&R reflects slump in construction

Prolonged slump has made most construction stocks so cheap that foreigners must have noticed
Companies
5 days ago

Aton insists R6.7bn move on Murray & Roberts is friendly, M&R begs to differ

The German family investment company says it has no plans to dismantle or delist the SA construction group
Companies
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
KPMG woes deepen on VBS scandal
Companies / Financial Services
2.
AngloGold CEO resigns to join India’s Vedanta
Companies / Mining
3.
Watchdog considers break-up of auditors
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Prasa faces Nzimande’s blade
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
KPMG to review hundreds of audit files from the ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Germany’s Aton keeps hopes of acquiring Murray & Roberts alive
Companies / Industrials

Offer for M&R reflects slump in construction
Companies

Aton insists R6.7bn move on Murray & Roberts is friendly, M&R begs to ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.