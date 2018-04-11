Companies / Industrials

Aton insists R6.7bn move on Murray & Roberts is friendly, M&R begs to differ

Murray & Roberts is still urging its shareholders to reject the offer from the German family investment company

11 April 2018 - 05:47 Mark Allix
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Aton has confirmed a cash bid for all of Murray & Roberts, but the JSE-listed engineering group is still urging its shareholders to reject the R15 a share offer from the German family investment company, saying it materially undervalues the firm.

Aton said the offer, which values Murray & Roberts at R6.7bn, was a further investment by an "experienced multinational corporation" that underscored confidence in the South African market.

It already holds about 40% of Murray & Roberts shares.

Aton said it had been given the blessing of Murray & Roberts to directly approach the group’s shareholders and this was not a hostile takeover.

But Murray & Roberts has dismissed this interpretation, claiming it is "opportunistic".

Offer ‘undervalues’ Murray & Roberts

Aton reiterates to Business Day it intends making a cash offer at a price of R15 per share
Basil Read shares tumble 8%

The company has a market capitalisation of R328m and has lost 63% of its market value in 2018
Murray & Roberts lands R3.7bn mine jobs

The new awards raise the value of the group’s underground mining order book by about 50%
WATCH: Why Murray & Roberts rejected Aton’s offer

M&R CEO Henry Laas talks to Business Day TV about the takeover offer from Aton and why the board voted against it
Why M&R is fighting a R4.7bn takeover bid

Independent board wants shareholders to reject the German group’s bid
