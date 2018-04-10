Gwede Mantashe sees no reason to punish miners whose BEE partners sell for a quick buck

Instead of insisting on blanket compliance with ownership, the department would investigate companies’ empowerment credentials on a case-by-case basis, Mantashe said. Companies whose partners had skipped out with a quick profit should "not be punished".

The department was quite prepared to go to court "every day" to test the merits of companies arguing about their empowerment levels, he said.

The first two charters set empowerment ownership at 26% and the third charter, which was suspended, pegged it at 30%. Mantashe’s predecessor, Mosebenzi Zwane, gazetted the third charter in June 2017 and sent the market into a downward spiral.

Mantashe and his department have launched fresh negotiations over the charter to address deep industry concerns about it, with the chamber postponing a court challenge to review and set aside the third charter. The ownership level is one of the key points in the talks.

Mantashe said one of his main tasks in office was to restore trust between the department and a wide range of stakeholders, including the industry, labour and communities, while at the same time expediting regulatory and policy certainty to give the sector a base from which to grow.

Mantashe said he’d spoken to the National Council of Provinces to expedite amendments to the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act that have been in the works since 2012 and were returned by then-president Jacob Zuma in 2015 to correct what his legal team said were constitutional problems with the document presented to him for signing into law.

Turning to Optimum Colliery, one of four mines owned by the Gupta family and which is now in a business rescue programme, Mantashe said the company that had said it was buying the three coal mines — a shadowy Switzerland-registered company called Charles King — has been unable to provide documents to prove its deal.

Mantashe called Charles King a "façade" and said it was the "Guptas coming in with a different face".

"I told the business rescue practitioners to not give Optimum to these thugs," he said, adding he wanted a credible South African mining company taking ownership of the mine and two other Gupta-related collieries, with a strong emphasis on black economic empowerment.

While the department would sign off on the transfer of mining rights to a new owner, there was no other guidance it could give to the practitioners, Mantashe said.