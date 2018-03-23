Companies / Mining

Kumba and Assore shares tumble as JSE reacts to Trump’s move on steel and aluminium tariffs

23 March 2018 - 10:26 Robert Laing
The Kumba Iron Ore mine at Sishen in the Northern Cape. Picture: KEVIN SUTHERLAND/SUNDAY TIMES
The Kumba Iron Ore mine at Sishen in the Northern Cape. Picture: KEVIN SUTHERLAND/SUNDAY TIMES

Kumba Iron Ore fell 8.25% to R278 and Assore fell 2.93% to R315 after the JSE opened on Friday morning and reacted to the steel and aluminium tariffs announced by President Donald Trump on Thursday.

China is a major customer of Kumba’s output.

Hulamin, an aluminium product fabricator whose customers include US car maker Tesla, surprisingly rose 3.13% to R4.95 even though SA did not make the list of US allies exempted from the tariffs.

JSE-listed vehicle parts maker Metair’s share price fell 1.52% to R22.65.

But ArcelorMittal SA remained untraded at R2.62 by 9.30am, as did Argent Industries, which fabricates various products including car parts out of steel.

On Thursday, the Trump administration said it would temporarily exempt the EU, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Australia, Brazil and South Korea from the tariffs.

Notably absent from the list was Japan, sending the Nikkei 225 index crashing 4.5% on Friday morning.

Trump gives major US allies a reprieve from steel tariffs

The EU, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and South Korea have until May 1 to try to negotiate alternative ways to address US concerns
World
2 hours ago

China retaliates in trade war, but asks Trump to ‘pull back from brink’

‘China doesn’t hope to be in a trade war, but is not afraid of engaging in one’
Business
3 hours ago

Trade war fears send stocks retreating

US President Donald Trump unveils tariffs on Chinese imports of at least $50bn
Markets
17 hours ago

JSE opens lower as Naspers plummets further

The local bourse is softer on Friday morning as the market heavyweight loses ground amid questions about why it decided to sell part of its Tencent ...
Markets
1 hour ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Investec to buy back its head office for R2.2bn
Companies / Property
2.
Behind BMW’s warning on cutting incentives
Companies
3.
Transnet and South32 sign manganese-ore deal
Companies
4.
More competition for MTN in Nigeria
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
PIC denies laxity in Ayo investment
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Trump gives major US allies a reprieve from steel tariffs
World

China retaliates in trade war, but asks Trump to ‘pull back from brink’
Business

Naspers counts cost of Trump's trade war in Tencent sale
Markets

Equities fall as trade war fears send traders to safer assets
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.