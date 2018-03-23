Trump gives major US allies a reprieve from steel tariffs

Washington — US President Donald Trump on Thursday authorised the suspension of controversial tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from key trade partners including the European Union.

Trump shocked the world with his sudden announcement earlier this month of a 10% levy on aluminium and a 25% tariff on steel, angering Washington’s closest allies, which swiftly demanded that they be exempt.

"The tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from the following countries are suspended until May 1 2018," the White House said, listing EU member states, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and South Korea.

"Each of these countries has an important security relationship with the US," a proclamation from Trump announcing the steel decision said.

The US was in talks with the countries "on satisfactory alternative means to address the threatened impairment to the national security by imports of steel articles", and tariffs on steel imports from the trade partners would be exempt for now, it said.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told a Senate committee earlier in the day that the tariff suspension had been authorised by Trump, just hours before the tariffs were to kick in.

"The idea that the president has is that, based on a certain set of criteria, that some countries should get out," Lighthizer said in testimony before the Senate finance committee.

Many countries, including those of the EU, warned the White House that they would retaliate forcefully if they were hit with tariffs on metals products.