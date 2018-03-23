China retaliates in trade war, but asks Trump to ‘pull back from brink’

Beijing/Shanghai — China urged the US on Friday to "pull back from the brink" as President Donald Trump’s plans for tariffs on up to $60bn in Chinese goods brought the world’s two largest economies closer to a trade war.

The escalating tension between Beijing and Washington sent shivers through financial markets, as investors foresaw dire consequences for the global economy if trade barriers start going up.

Trump is planning to impose the tariffs over what his administration says is misappropriation of US intellectual property.

A probe was launched last year under Section 301 of the 1974 US Trade Act.

Responding to the US import tariffs on steel and aluminium — which went into effect on Friday, but were announced by Trump earlier this month — China unveiled plans to levy additional duties on up to $3bn of US imports including fresh fruit, wine and nuts.

"China doesn’t hope to be in a trade war, but is not afraid of engaging in one," the Chinese commerce ministry said on Friday.

"China hopes the US will pull back from the brink, make prudent decisions, and avoid dragging bilateral trade relations to a dangerous place."

In a presidential memorandum signed by Trump on Thursday, there will be a 30-day consultation period that starts only once a list of Chinese goods is published.

That effectively creates room for potential talks to address Trump’s allegations on intellectual property theft and forced technology transfers.

Trump said he viewed the Chinese as "a friend", and both sides were in the midst of negotiations.

The inevitable fall in demand from a full-blown trade war would spell trouble for all the economies supplying the US and China.

Feeling the chill, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 2.4%, tracking a large overnight fall in Wall Street shares, but perceived safe havens such as government bonds gained.

"The upshot is that today’s (US) tariffs amount to no more than a slap on the wrist for China," Mark Williams, Chief Asia Economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note.

"China won’t change its ways. Worries about escalation therefore won’t go away."

Williams estimated that the $506bn that China exported to the US drove about 2.5% of its total gross domestic product, and the $50bn-$60bn targeted by the US tariffs contributed only 0.25%.

Trump, however, appears intent on fulfilling election campaign promises to reduce China’s huge trade surplus with the US.

AmCham Shanghai president Kenneth Jarrett said: "The American and Chinese governments should resolve existing trade frictions in a way that averts a trade war and promotes open markets and fair economic exchange. As our members increasingly tell us, however, the current trading relationship is neither open nor fair.

"It is time for China to take remedial action and show that it is a true partner in global trade."