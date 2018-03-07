Anglo American to buy back up to $1.2bn of its near-term bonds

Anglo American will buy back up to $1.2bn of its near-term bonds, deploying its strong cash holdings to strengthen its balance sheet, as CEO Mark Cutifani said it would.

The offer will close on March 14 and settlement would be on March 19. The offer extends to bonds due to expire in June 2019, April and November 2020, and April 2021.

Anglo, a major diversified miner, repurchased $3.1bn of dollar, euro and sterling bonds during 2017, on top of $1.7bn worth of maturing bonds. It paid for them by issuing fresh bonds worth $3bn with maturities of five and 10 years.

In its 2017 financial year to end-December, Cutifani committed to further strengthening Anglo’s balance sheet during 2018, using the strong commodity prices that helped the company cut net debt to $4.5bn from $8.5bn — well below the $7bn target the company had set for itself.

"Given where we are in the commodity price cycle, we intend to strengthen the balance sheet further in 2018," he said in the year-end results. "We aim to maintain a stronger balance sheet than in the past, to provide greater financial stability and to allow us to better manage the effects of volatility in the prices for our products through the cycle."

Anglo has also dipped into its cash to pay shareholders a total $1.3bn in dividends for 2017.

Anglo recorded free cash flow of $4.9bn for the year, of which $2.3bn came from SA. The group, listed in London and Johannesburg, increased cash holdings to $7.8bn from $6.1bn a year earlier.

On February 7 2018, Anglo American gave notice that it will redeem all of its outstanding $750m, 9.375% US bond, due in April 2019, on March 9 2018.

Anglo has debt repayments of $12bn between this year up to 2027, with a peak repayment of $1.9bn in 2022.