WATCH: Layoff costs take a toll on AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti posted lower full-year earnings as a result of impairment charges, layoff costs associated with its restructuring and a provision for the settlement of the silicosis class action claims and related expenditure.

The company’s full-year production, however, rose by 4% and the miner expects production from operations to improve this year, especially with it restarting its Obuasi mine in Ghana.

CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year results.