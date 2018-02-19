SMELTING CAPACITY
Why Northam is happy with its Zondereinde smelter investment
Increased smelting capacity opens the way for further third-party contracts for Northam
The R900m that Northam Platinum has invested at its Zondereinde smelter is well spent, buying extra capacity for all its growth projects in SA and the US, opening the way for further third-party contracts and extending to 50 years its relationship with German metals group Heraeus.
The R900m, which included a €20m cash injection from Heraeus, bought Northam a modern 20MW furnace from Tenova, a state-of-the-art drying system to ensure no water gets into the crucible, which could result in an explosion, and an air-atomiser to reduce a stream of slag to small pellets in a safe, cost-effective way ahead of them being returned to the furnace.
The increased smelting capacity at Northam meant that it could now treat more third-party material.
It was already processing concentrate from the Pallinghurst Resources platinum venture called Sedibelo and had just signed up two more streams of concentrate from unnamed parties, said Northam CEO Paul Dunne.
Andre Mulder, manager of metallurgical operations at Zondereinde, said it was easy to overlook the importance of the smelter, but without the molten metal pouring in a red-hot stream through the 38mm diameter tap hole in each furnace the mining would be in vain.
"This is really where the money is made. It all comes down to what comes out of these tiny holes," he said.
The highly concentrated platinum group metals (PGMs) are left behind after the base metals of copper and nickel are removed and are sealed in a 210-litre barrel and flown twice a week to Johannesburg before they are put on a plane for Hanau in Germany, where Heraeus extracts the metals and sends them back to SA.
The cash injection from Heraeus was not only linked to an extension of the 30-year relationship between the two companies but entitled the German precious metals company to 35% of the metal coming from the smelter to put into its own PGM-based products, including autocatalyst components made by Heraeus in Port Elizabeth.
Heraeus, which is opening a PGM recycling plant later in 2018 in China to treat catalysts used in chemical processes, regarded the partnership with Northam as a "lighthouse" and one that would help it achieve its aim of being a leading PGM company outside the mining sector, tackling Johnson Matthey for the top spot, said the company’s precious metals president, Andre Christi.
Northam is exploring options with Heraeus and chemical giant BASF for its recently acquired US PGM recycling business, seeking blue-chip partners to supply it with catalytic material from which it could extract PGMs to send to its smelter in SA, contributing towards Northam’s target of 1-million ounces of four platinum group elements a year, said Dunne.
The new furnace is critically important to Northam’s strategy and to mitigate the risk of running just its single 15MW furnace, giving it redundancy to cope with any problems and to not only treat concentrate coming from its Zondereinde mine, its two Booysendal mines and its new Eland mine, which it bought from leading commodities trader Glencore for R175m. Eland could be returned to production of 150,000oz of four PGMs a year.
The proposal to restart the mothballed Eland mine, in which Xstrata and later Glencore sunk a total of R16bn, would be taken to the Northam board in June. It would take relatively little capital to return to production, Dunne said.
He pointed out that while the deal looked one-sided in favour of Northam, Glencore had in turn secured the rights to market all Northam’s chrome for a "low single-digit percent".
A rough estimate is that Northam will produce 1.25-million tonnes of chrome a year from all its mines, including Eland.
