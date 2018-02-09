Harmony Gold predicts large leap in headline earnings after operational gains

Harmony Gold, which has mines in SA and Papua New Guinea, said its interim headline earnings would be up to 60% higher than in the same period a year earlier, because of operational improvements across its suite of assets.

Harmony, which is in the process of buying the Moab Khotsong gold mine in SA from AngloGold Ashanti for $300m, will report results for the six months to end-December on February 13.

It said its headline earnings, which exclude once-off items would be between R2.10 and R2.40 per share compared to the R1.50 it reported for the same period a year earlier.

"Headline earnings are higher due to an improved operational performance recorded by the South African operations…," Harmony said, noting it had told the market about its interim production data in January.

Harmony has said its production for the interim period would be more than 550,000oz compared to the 553,862oz it produced a year earlier. The first half production performance put Harmony on course to achieve its 1.1-million ounce full-year target.

Earnings for the period, however, are forecast to fall to between R1.58 and R2.29 per share from R3.52 a year earlier when a once-off gain on the R848m purchase of 50% of the gold and silver Hidden Valley mine was recognised.

Harmony bought out its partner, Newcrest Mining, Australia’s largest gold miner, from the embattled mine that had been mothballed and put up for sale by the joint venture. Harmony is investing $180m in Hidden Valley to develop a mine that will generate 180,000oz of gold and 3-million ounces of silver a year at an all-in sustaining cost of up to $950/oz.

Harmony set itself a production target of 1.5-million ounces in the next three years to offset the closure of old and depleted gold mines in SA. The Moab purchase, which includes the mothballed Great Noligwa mine and a large, gold-bearing tailings deposit, will bring Harmony close to that target.

Harmony is nearing the end of a revised bankable feasibility study with Newcrest, on the Wafi-Golpu copper and gold deposit that the joint-venture partners plan to mine.

It is unclear what Harmony’s future in the project will be, with CEO Peter Steenkamp talking of exploring options around Wafi-Golpu, including partnering on its stake in the mine, a sale or a retention of the asset.