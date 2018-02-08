Alternative Mining Indaba lays out list of demands in memorandum
The memo mentions, among many other things, the violation of public health rights by mining companies and their impact on the environment and climate
The Alternative Mining Indaba (AMI) has called on the state and mining companies to respect the right of communities to say no to mining‚ among other stipulations in their memorandum.
Under the theme "Making natural resources work for the people"‚ activists representing hundreds of organisations presented their declarations to mining companies‚ governments and investors in Cape Town on Wednesday.
The group deliberated on the role and impact of mining activities on communities‚ the national economy‚ the environment, and society at large.
"We demand inclusion of free, prior, informed consent; independent problem-solving services; and majority community beneficiation to be strongly reflected in national mining visions‚ laws and policies‚" said Felix Ngosa‚ AMI chair, on behalf of the 600 members.
On the subject of health‚ the AMI said it notes the violation of public health rights by mining companies. "We recognise that health goes beyond voluntary corporate social responsibility and is a matter of legal rights and duties activated from the community."
Members also demanded that if a community is to be relocated due to mining‚ social services, such as health‚ education‚ water and infrastructure must be provided before people are resettled, noting that "measures [are] to be put in place to protect health and prevent disease and injury‚ during mine operations and after closure".
Addressing its concern on gender equality‚ the AMI submitted that women should have ownership‚ access and control of resources for their own development.
"Women in artisanal mining are recognised for their role and participation in the sector and the whole value chain‚" Ngosa said.
Lastly, the group tackled the impact of mining on the environment and the climate, saying that the extractive nature of large-scale industrial systems‚ including in mining and agriculture‚ have significant implications on the well-being of people and the ecology. These capitalist modes of production "have exacerbated climate change‚ resulting in drought‚ floods and erratic weather conditions".
The AMI demanded that all parties strengthen activism to resist the destruction caused by mining and pricing incentives to exploit water and electricity.
The memorandum was received by representatives of the African Union Commission‚ the Department of Minerals Resources‚ the Chamber of Mines, and the African Mining Indaba.
