Kumba Iron Ore’s full-year production comes in better than expected

Kumba Iron Ore, SA’s largest producer of the key steel-making ingredient, reported better than expected annual production from its two mines in the Northern Cape.

Kumba, which is majority owned by Anglo American, said total iron ore production was 8% higher at 45-million tonnes for the year to end-December.

The flagship Sishen mine increased output by 10% to 31-million tonnes and the Kolomela mine, about 80km away, reported 14-million tonnes, a 9% increase.

There were no fatalities at either opencast mine during the year.

Sales volumes increased, with exports rising 7% to 41.6-million tonnes while domestic sales, largely to ArcelorMittal SA, the country’s largest steel maker, falling by 4% to 3.28-million tonnes.

Kumba ramped up the output of its lumpy ore by 11% to 30-million tonnes. Lumpy ore fetches a premium in the iron ore market compared with the fine material, which looks like sand.

The amount of stockpiled ore ready for sale increased to 4.3-million tonnes by the end of December from 3.5-million tonnes a year ago because of improved production at Sishen.