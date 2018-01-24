JSE-listed Hwange Colliery renews its cautionary announcement amid negotiations

JSE-listed Zimbabwean coal miner Hwange on Wednesday renewed a cautionary announcement, advising that it is engaged in negotiations concerning "a material transaction which could impact on the price of the company’s shares".

Hwange Colliery, which changed its name from Wankie several years ago, is a majority state-owned Zimbabwean coal miner listed on three stock exchanges — Zimbabwe, Johannesburg, and London.

It was Zimbabwe’s only major coal miner until the advent of Makomo Resources, which is now the largest privately owned coal producer in the country. Both companies operate near the town of Hwange, which is also home to Zimbabwe’s major coal-fired power station.

For the past two years, Hwange has repeatedly advised shareholders "to exercise caution and consult their professional advisors when dealing in the company’s shares, until a full announcement is made or this cautionary is withdrawn".

The company has long been viewed as ripe for an injection of foreign capital, but to date this has not happened.

Zimbabwe’s new government recently scrapped the 51% indigenisation requirement which might have scared away foreign investors, restricting it only to platinum and diamond mining.

In its interim results for the six months ended June 2017, Hwange posted revenues of $18.8m, a 23% decline from the same period the year before. This was ascribed to low production volumes blamed on working capital constraints and increased finance charges of $7.2m compared to $1.8m in 2016.

However, the company’s operating loss of $16.2m was smaller than the figure of $25.9m recorded in the corresponding period in the year before — but the after-tax loss fell only slightly to $27m, from the $28.5m recorded for the same period in 2016.

Last year, Hwange also reported plans to re-open its underground operations towards the end of the second half of 2017 with the financial benefits only due to realised in the 2018 financial year. This would increase the company’s capacity to generate export sales from coking coal and coke.

In line with this, the company reported being engaged in discussions aimed at facilitating the takeover of the Hwange Coal Gasification Company (HCGC) coke oven battery in terms of a build–own–operate–transfer, or BOOT, agreement with its Chinese partners in HCGC.

Hwange also revealed last year having signed a 25-year coal-supply agreement with an independent power producer (IPP). The IPP was due to construct a coal-fired power station that would initially consume 200,000 tonnes a month of coal in three years’ time.

Total sales tonnage in the six month to June 2017 was 450,557 tonnes, which was less than half of the forecast 1.08-million tonnes for the period, and significantly less than the 585,689 tonnes produced during the same period in 2016.