Companies / Mining

Jubilee Metals raising funds to advance projects and growth strategy

09 January 2018 - 12:33 Charlotte Mathews
Platinum. Picture: REUTERS
Platinum. Picture: REUTERS

Jubilee Metals Group, the London-and Johannesburg-listed miner exploiting platinum and chrome tailings, will raise £4.5m (R75.78m) through the placing of shares at 3.6p (62.62c) each with institutional investors to advance its projects, it said on Tuesday.

This fund-raising, together with project financing being concluded with RiverFort Group, will enable it to continue to grow globally and represented "a strong vote of confidence in the Jubilee team and our ability to deliver this strategy", CEO Leon Coetzer said.

Jubilee’s shares had gained 9.8% to 67c on the JSE by mid-morning, where they are about 6% lower over 12 months. The company will place 125-million new shares and 62.5-million five-year warrants priced at 6.12p each with two entities, Miton Group plc and an international wealth group, arranged by Veddis.

Coetzer said Jubilee’s growth strategy focused on securing low-risk production from mine waste, diversifying across multiple commodities including platinum, chrome, cobalt, copper, zinc, vanadium and gold, and rehabilitating the environmental legacy of past mining.

Jubilee is currently busy with a due diligence on tailings at Kabwe in Zambia, in partnership with BMR Group, which met these criteria. Tests so far have confirmed the quantity and quality of the material and Jubilee was examining the best processing options for it, Coetzer said. It would announce by February 28 whether it would proceed with a transaction.

Letseng in Lesotho produces two enormous stones for Gem Diamonds

One of the gems is a 110 carat D colour type IIa diamond, which contains very little or no nitrogen atoms and is the most expensive of all diamonds
Business
1 day ago

Eskom agrees to lower quality coal from Gupta-owned Tegeta

Eskom has agreed to allow Gupta-owned mining company Tegeta Resources and Exploration to deliver lower quality coal‚ at a more expensive rate‚ to its ...
Companies
2 days ago

Glencore still eyeing Chevron

Glencore said in October it had entered the fray with a $973-million (R12-billion) cash offer, appearing to trump the $900-million deal on the table ...
Business
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Property index achieves double-digit growth for ...
Companies / Property
2.
Steinhoff’s Gulfstream jet is for sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
5G is here for the taking — if the government ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Sovereign Foods abattoir back in operation after ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
SpaceX sends mysterious Zuma payload into orbit
Companies

Related Articles

Platinum’s plunge is palladium’s prosperity
Opinion

Atlatsa weighs up options on Bokoni mine
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.