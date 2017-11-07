AngloGold puts seal on its sale of local assets

Analysts have suggested that by reducing its South African exposure, the company is far cheaper than its international peers and could become a takeover target.

"If you look at what we’ve achieved in the last five years … it was all funded from existing operations and a single asset sale. We’ve not diluted the shareholders by one cent.

"Our share price is undervalued for certain things beyond our control. There is a huge amount of value here," said Venkatakrishnan.

"Whether we are a takeover target or not, we can’t speculate. We are a listed company with a full free float. We will do whatever is needed to generate maximum value for our shareholders," he said.

AngloGold has largely spent the $350m at Mponeng to bring it into steady state production.

It will deploy the research and development work it had done at the suspended TauTona mine, earmarked for closure, at its Mponeng mine when the time was ready. The ground-breaking work was designed to extract just the reef using special drills, much like extracting just the jam out of a sandwich.

In the September quarter, AngloGold raised gold output to 997,000oz, up 11% from a year earlier and 9% higher than the June quarter.

