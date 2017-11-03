Companies / Mining

FUND RAISE

RBPlat’s Maseve buy ‘will cut time’

Royal Bafokeng Platinum will ask shareholders to support the issuing of shares to fund the start of the Maseve purchase

03 November 2017 - 06:16 Allan Seccombe
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) outlined its rationale for raising as much as R1bn to buy the Maseve concentrator, saying it would add value to its new Styldrift mine next door.

RBPlat will ask shareholders on the morning of November 30 for 75% support for the issuing of shares to fund the first phase of the purchase of the Maseve plant and mine.

The seller of Maseve is Canada’s deeply indebted Platinum Group Metals, which was unable to make a success of the brand new mine, which had a net asset value at the end of August of R3.6bn, but had by then posted a net loss for the preceding 12 months of R1.38bn.

The transaction would give RBPlat a concentrator to treat Styldrift ore in the first phase of the mine’s development, accelerating the time of ore processing and so "reducing both the capital outlays and the technical risk associated with the construction of a new plant".

The plant is the first phase of a two-part deal, the second part of which entails buying the Maseve joint venture company owned by Platinum Group Metals and a Wesizwe Platinum subsidiary, giving it control of underground assets.

RBPlat will buy the surface infrastructure for $58m and the full ownership of the jointly held Maseve for $12m.

There is a further $4m for a rehabilitation fund set up by the Canadian company.

The transaction is highly conditional, with approval needed from Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, the competition authorities, shareholders of both companies as well as those to whom Platinum Group Metals owes $89m.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za

Platinum: focus shifts to Waterberg

With the Maseve mine, Implats and RBPlat are planning to succeed where PTM failed
Money & Investing
23 hours ago

Royal Bafokeng told to halt mining at one shaft, say insiders

The suspension follows a similar notice a week ago, which resulted in the shutdown of operations in parts of the South shaft for safety reasons
Companies
6 days ago

RBPlat to let Gupta firm go

RBPlat has had a contract with ABMS, a subsidiary of Tegeta Resources which is owned by Oakbay Investments, for several years
Business
12 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Details emerge of how the Guptas manipulated ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Storm brews as Shoprite investors challenge pay ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Investec named SA’s best private bank and wealth ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Cell C hints at possible mergers and acquisitions
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
De Beers closes its Canadan mine
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.