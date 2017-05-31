Miners frozen out as SA braces for empowerment rules

"The government and the Chamber of Mines haven’t really sat down on this issue, and much of the public discourse has been posturing by both sides," said John Meyer, a London-based analyst at SP Angel Corporate Finance. The industry may head to court if the government imposes harmful changes, the chamber said this month.

SA holds the biggest reserves of platinum, chrome and manganese. In 2010, Citigroup valued the mineral wealth at $2.5-trillion, the most of any nation, in which mining companies Anglo American, Glencore and AngloGold Ashanti operate.

The industry is particularly concerned about changes to black ownership requirements. Zwane shocked the sector last year with a draft charter that would require much of the industry to sell additional shares to maintain ownership levels after earlier investors sold their stakes.

The minister has now also proposed raising the minimum to 30% from 26%, two people familiar with the situation said last week. It’s unclear whether the Cabinet approved Zwane’s proposal, or if the new draft includes a provision allowing miners to claim credits for past deals where they have sold stakes or assets to black investors, even if the ownership has since changed.

Ayanda Shezi, a spokeswoman for the department, didn’t immediately reply to an e-mail request for comment.

"We’re not shy if we need to engage government in court processes," Roger Baxter, the chamber’s CEO, told reporters on May 24. "Government has the same route if they want to follow it."