More illegal miners arrested at Sibanye

A wildcat strike at the Cooke mine, sparked by anger over the company’s moves to root out illegal miners, is forcing illegal miners to the surface

12 June 2017 - 09:29 Ed Stoddard
A growing number of illegal miners are searching for gold in abandoned and active mines in and around Johannesburg. Some of the miners boast that they can earn up to R30,000 a day. File picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Sibanye Gold said on Monday that 178 illegal miners have now been arrested at its Cooke operations since the start of a violent wildcat strike last Tuesday.

A company source, who declined to be identified because he is not authorised to speak on the record, also said the strike was continuing.

The strike was triggered by worker resentment over a company drive to root out illegal miners, who pilfer gold from its shafts after gaining access by employee collusion.

The illegal miners arrested have been forced to come to the surface because of the strike, which has emptied the shafts of employees, thereby starving them of their sources of food and water underground — an inadvertent consequence of the stoppage.

Sibanye Gold says wildcat strike continues

Sibanye has vowed it will clear all illegal miners from its shafts by January 2018
21 hours ago

Zero tolerance for 'zama zamas' as Sibanye declares war on illegal mining

Precious metals miner Sibanye Gold says it will clear all illegal miners from its shafts by the end of January 2018
1 month ago

