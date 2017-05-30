COLLIERY
Anglo loan finalises sale of Dartbrook
Anglo has sold a number of Australian thermal coal assets but has opted to retain its metallurgical coal mines there
Diversified miner Anglo American finally drew a line under the delayed sale of its suspended Dartbrook thermal colliery in Australia to Australian Pacific Coal after agreeing to the transaction in December 2015.
John Robinson, CEO of Australian Pacific Coal, said Anglo had extended the company a vendor loan of A$7.7m ($5.73m) repayable in three years towards the purchase of the diversified miner’s 83% stake in the colliery.
In terms of the original agreement, Sydney-listed Australian Pacific Coal would make a A$25m cash payment and pay a royalty of A$3 per tonne sold, capped at A$25m.
Australian Pacific Coal said it would complete a pre-feasibility later in 2017 into an opencast mine at Dartbrook, which Anglo suspended in 2006.
Anglo recently announced the sale of its Eskom-linked thermal coal mines in SA to newly formed Seriti Resources for R2.3bn. It is in talks to sell its New Largo colliery project in SA and could sell its export thermal coal mines in the country too.
Anglo had said it might sell its 70% stake in Kumba Iron Ore, but comments from Anglo CEO Mark Cutifani earlier in 2017 indicated it might keep the cash-generative Kumba.
Dartbrook has a coal resource estimated at 1.2-billion tonnes. Australian Pacific Coal said it wanted to build an opencast mine using Anglo’s well-kept infrastructure.
