Sibanye unveils hefty discount for rights offer

Sibanye Gold has unveiled the terms of its underwritten rights offer towards funding the $2.2bn cash purchase of US-based Stillwater Mining, a palladium and platinum miner.

The offer shows a sizeable 60% discount to Wednesday’s closing share price.

Sibanye is offering 1,195,787,294 shares to its shareholders for R11.28 each or $0.86, allowing them to buy nine shares for every seven shares they own in a process that starts on the morning of May 29 and closes at midday on June 9.

The rights offer will raise R13.49bn or $1.026bn using Sibanye’s exchange rate of R13.15 to the dollar.

The offer represents a 60% discount to Sibanye’s closing price on Wednesday and a 62% discount to the 30-day volume weighted average price up to the end of Wednesday.

The rights issue is fully underwritten by Citigroup Global Markets, HSBC Bank, JP Morgan Securities, Morgan Stanley and Rand Merchant Bank.

Sibanye, which is aggressively growing in the platinum group metals sector, has bought the whole of Aquarius Platinum and the neighbouring Rustenburg mines from Anglo American Platinum.

The Stillwater transaction gives it an overseas arm to its business, diversifying geographical risk away from SA and Zimbabwe, where all its gold and platinum mines are, and gives it a refining operation in the US.

Stillwater is predominantly a palladium mine and gives Sibanye diversification away from platinum.

Sibanye secured a $2.65bn bridging loan to buy Stillwater and settle bonds in the company.

Sibanye has said it will repay the loan via the $1bn rights offer and $1bn in debt, most likely through a normal corporate bond in coming months.

Sibanye is considering a number of options to raise the balance, including a streaming deal, which entails selling forward its platinum production from Stillwater for a large upfront payment and then regular discounted payments from a streaming company for agreed metal deliveries over the life of mine.

Or Sibanye could look at a convertible bond, a rights issue or bank debt to fund the balance.