Rand takes shine off Sibanye

The firming of the rand against the dollar by 16% during the quarter combined with a 9% decline in gold output to 330,100oz due to the closure of the Cooke 4 shaft, eroded profit for the company, which plans to issue shares to raise $1bn towards its $2.2bn purchase of Stillwater Mining in the US.

It will issue a straight corporate bond for $1bn before the end of June and will have to raise up to $500m more before the end of 2017.

Sibanye has secured a bridging loan of $2.65bn to pay for Stillwater and clear a convertible bond in the company. The deal gives Sibanye risk diversity and PGM mine-to-market capacity as it rises to third place in global palladium production.

Sibanye reiterated comments made by CEO Neal Froneman that the company was unlikely to make a large investment in SA. "The group remains focused on delivering superior value to all stakeholders, but until there is more clarity on the investment and regulatory environment in SA, decisions to commit to long-term growth projects are difficult."

The platinum division, which comprises the former Aquarius Platinum and the Rustenburg mines Sibanye bought from Anglo American Platinum, made an operating profit of R243m for the March quarter from R114m for the December quarter.

Sibanye said that including the base metals and chrome contributions to revenue, its Kroondal, Platinum Mile tailings retreatment business and the Rustenburg mines delivered attributable operating profit of R77m, R15m and R122m respectively during the quarter. This equated to a quarterly operating profit margin of 12%, 35% and 5% respectively for each operation.

Sibanye maintained its full-year production target at between 1.51-million and 1.54-million ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of up to R480,000/kg. Sibanye will spend R4bn in 2017 on its projects, including the Burnstone mine in Mpumalanga.

While production at the Kloof and Beatrix mines rose 1%, output fell 8% to 97,700oz at the big Driefontein mine.