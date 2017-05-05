GEOLOGICAL STUDIES
How tailings dumps can be valued assets
Tailings dumps could have a lucrative future in carbon storage
Tailings dumps, a long-standing environmental problem for companies mining diamonds from kimberlites, could potentially become one of their most important assets as industries worldwide are forced to rein in their carbon footprint.
Work is under way by scientists employed by diamond group De Beers to prove the company’s tailings dumps can be used to store carbon. Minerals brought up millions of years ago from deep beneath the earth’s surface in volcanic pipes called kimberlites can be used to capture carbon and make diamond mines carbon-neutral at best or even carbon-negative.
"Imagine one day that our mines could be carbon-neutral and the only source of carbon leaving those mines is the diamonds we produce," says Deirdre Lingenfelder, head of safety and sustainable development at De Beers.
Rocks, known as ultramafic rocks, were brought to surface from deep within the earth’s mantle and have displayed carbon-capturing properties because of their mineral composition. These charmingly named minerals — Brucite, Serpentine, Pyroxene and Olivine — react with carbon dioxide, turning the carbon into a solid and stable form.
It’s thought that this petrification could lock up the co² for hundreds or thousands of years
A study of the tailings — which are ground-up rocks from which diamonds have been extracted, at the Voorspoed and Venetia mines in SA and the new Gahcho Kue mine in Canada — is designed to identify the presence and quantity of these minerals to determine which mine would be best suited to become the flagship carbon-sequestration project within a decade, says project leader Evelyn Mervine.
"If we lock away the carbon dioxide as a solid, and these minerals are stable for thousands to millions of years, you are going to ensure that carbon dioxide is not going anywhere and there’s very little need for monitoring it over time," she says.
In the April edition of the MIT Technology Review, various carbon-sequestration projects around the world were discussed, including one in Iceland where carbon dioxide is pumped underground to react with calcium, magnesium and iron to form carbonate minerals, such as limestone.
"It’s thought that this petrification could lock up the CO² for hundreds or thousands of years and, more recently, it was shown that the process works more swiftly than expected — good news if we want to try and mitigate some of the effects of or continued fossil fuel use sooner rather than later," writes Jamie Condliffe in Technology Review.
He also singled out research — done in a montane region in Oman where the earth’s mantle is exposed — to understand how carbon has been petrified and to find a way of replicating the system on a larger scale. "In the meantime, though, turning CO² into rock remains little more than a research project — even in Iceland, where just 5,000 tonnes of the gas are pumped underground per year," says Condliffe.
De Beers, which is 85% owned by Anglo American, wants a carbon-neutral mine within a decade
At Voorspoed, which De Beers plans to close in 2021 and which will not be used for the carbon-storage programme, there are century-old tailings that have been undisturbed for decades, giving the research teams a rare glimpse into what the carbon-sequestration potential is of kimberlitic tailings and how stable they are. Mervine points to the fact that the dumps, which are made up of fine dust and tiny stone fragments, have become almost as dry and hard as rock, in part because of carbonation.
De Beers, which is 85% owned by Anglo American, wants a carbon-neutral mine within a decade, she says.
Making that intention a reality is at an early stage. It has just passed the desktop-study phase and to the stage where samples from dumps from various De Beers mines are coming under scrutiny to check for concentrations of carbon-absorbing minerals as well as historical uptake of carbon at these facilities. The suggestion is that the natural uptake of carbon by minerals in kimberlitic tailings can be enhanced by pumping material onto modern dumps in a variety of ways to give the material more time in the atmosphere and to absorb more carbon. Some rougher material will be added to make the dumps, which now comprise a dust as fine as powdered talc, more porous.
"It’s too early to say what the total cost will be, but we believe it is one of the simple solutions we can implement in the next five years and that it will be economically reasonable for De Beers to do that for the primary motivation of having a more sustainable mining operation," Mervine says. The tailings from Anglo American’s platinum division could also store carbon, but work has yet to start studying this potential.
External scientists have estimated that the annual tailings output of the world’s diamond mines have the maximum carbon-storage potential of 10 times the carbon emissions needed to power those mines a year, she adds. "If we could tap into 10% of that potential, we would have a carbon-neutral mine."
Just 1% of the earth’s land surface has ultramafic rocks with their high content of calcium and magnesium compounds.
Please login or register to comment.