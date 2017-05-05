How tailings dumps can be valued assets

At Voorspoed, which De Beers plans to close in 2021 and which will not be used for the carbon-storage programme, there are century-old tailings that have been undisturbed for decades, giving the research teams a rare glimpse into what the carbon-sequestration potential is of kimberlitic tailings and how stable they are. Mervine points to the fact that the dumps, which are made up of fine dust and tiny stone fragments, have become almost as dry and hard as rock, in part because of carbonation.

De Beers, which is 85% owned by Anglo American, wants a carbon-neutral mine within a decade, she says.

Making that intention a reality is at an early stage. It has just passed the desktop-study phase and to the stage where samples from dumps from various De Beers mines are coming under scrutiny to check for concentrations of carbon-absorbing minerals as well as historical uptake of carbon at these facilities. The suggestion is that the natural uptake of carbon by minerals in kimberlitic tailings can be enhanced by pumping material onto modern dumps in a variety of ways to give the material more time in the atmosphere and to absorb more carbon. Some rougher material will be added to make the dumps, which now comprise a dust as fine as powdered talc, more porous.

"It’s too early to say what the total cost will be, but we believe it is one of the simple solutions we can implement in the next five years and that it will be economically reasonable for De Beers to do that for the primary motivation of having a more sustainable mining operation," Mervine says. The tailings from Anglo American’s platinum division could also store carbon, but work has yet to start studying this potential.

External scientists have estimated that the annual tailings output of the world’s diamond mines have the maximum carbon-storage potential of 10 times the carbon emissions needed to power those mines a year, she adds. "If we could tap into 10% of that potential, we would have a carbon-neutral mine."

Just 1% of the earth’s land surface has ultramafic rocks with their high content of calcium and magnesium compounds.