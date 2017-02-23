About 2,000 Evander gold miners on the chopping block, NUM says

Pan African Resources intends retrenching up to 2,000 workers from its embattled Evander gold mine, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says.

On Thursday, the union said it had received a section 189 notice from the mine in terms of the Labour Relations Act, notifying labour of a planned restructuring and to give unions time to suggest alternatives to mitigate the number of people to be laid off.

"The company informed the NUM that the retrenchments are as a result of an ageing infrastructure, high operating costs and a low gold price," the union said in a statement.

"The NUM is totally opposed to these retrenchments at Evander Gold Mine," it said, pointing out that most miners supported up to 10 people on their salaries.

At a results presentation on Wednesday, Pan African CEO Cobus Loots said there was a need to address the high costs at Evander, which was the most expensive mine in its stable. The mine employs 2,500 people and uses the services of 400 contractors.

Evander has started a two-month shutdown to refurbish two shafts that serve the mine, after a worker was killed at the bottom of the shaft used to hoist ore. The work will cost R40m and the opportunity cost of the closure is about R220m at the prevailing gold price.