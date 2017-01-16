Judgments highlight challenges mines face

A run of court judgments against the Department of Mineral Resources highlights the additional difficulties many mining companies face in dealing with poorly enacted regulatory oversight as they contend with volatile commodity prices, soaring costs and a demanding labour environment.

The range of judgments highlight the broad scope of challenges that mining companies face in their dealings with the department and lay bare the lack of substance behind statements from the ministry that it wants to create an investor-friendly environment and attract inflows into new projects.

Based on three far-reaching judgments, the common thread seems to be the indifference by the department’s officials to respond timeously or sensibly to mine management frustrated by overzealous interpretations of the regulations, ineptitude or the complete lack of urgency within the department to deal with matters that are costing companies dearly.

The Aquila judgment in November last year exposed years of prevarication by the department, which on the surface would appear to stem from its attempts to ring-fence mineral rights that the South African, Zimbabwean and Zambian governments could have laid claim to but bungled.

Aquila Resources, an Australian company, found a large manganese deposit after spending R156m, but various officials within the department including then mines minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi, who stands accused of ignoring advice to the contrary, denied the company a mining right.