REGULATORY OVERSIGHT
Judgments highlight challenges mines face
The range of judgments lay bare the lack of substance behind statements from the Department of Mineral Resources
A run of court judgments against the Department of Mineral Resources highlights the additional difficulties many mining companies face in dealing with poorly enacted regulatory oversight as they contend with volatile commodity prices, soaring costs and a demanding labour environment.
The range of judgments highlight the broad scope of challenges that mining companies face in their dealings with the department and lay bare the lack of substance behind statements from the ministry that it wants to create an investor-friendly environment and attract inflows into new projects.
Based on three far-reaching judgments, the common thread seems to be the indifference by the department’s officials to respond timeously or sensibly to mine management frustrated by overzealous interpretations of the regulations, ineptitude or the complete lack of urgency within the department to deal with matters that are costing companies dearly.
The Aquila judgment in November last year exposed years of prevarication by the department, which on the surface would appear to stem from its attempts to ring-fence mineral rights that the South African, Zimbabwean and Zambian governments could have laid claim to but bungled.
Aquila Resources, an Australian company, found a large manganese deposit after spending R156m, but various officials within the department including then mines minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi, who stands accused of ignoring advice to the contrary, denied the company a mining right.
At the heart of the matter was the failed conversion to new order prospecting rights by a company called Ziza, owned by the Zimbabwean and Zambian governments, and then the machinations to fold the rights into a company called Pan African Mineral Development, owned by those two governments and the South African government.
In the case, which Judge Neil Tuchten described as presenting issues that were "difficult to resolve", he clearly pointed out that the minister and a number of officials had behaved poorly and he took the unusual step of not referring the matter back to the minister for a decision, but ordering that Aquila be granted the mineral right subject to the conditions the ministry would have to formulate within three months.
"While I have found that institutional bias has not been established, in my view Aquila has established a high degree of institutional incompetence on the part of the government respondents and a lack of energy in resolving the issue which arose from that very incompetence," Tuchten said.
A Labour Court judgment by Judge Andre van Niekerk last November in favour of AngloGold Ashanti overturning a safety stoppage at its Kopanang mine similarly pulled no punches in his view of the department’s officials, who, he said, had acted out of all proportion with the regulations.
His comments bore an uncanny resemblance to those in a 2012 judgment by Judge BR Southwood, who could barely contain his frustration with the department’s safety inspectors who had ordered the shutdown of Bert’s Bricks entire clay mine’s fleet because of a damaged tyre on a forklift at a nearby brick-making factory, despite repeated attempts by both firms to demonstrate the factory was not related to the mine or covered by the Mine Health and Safety Act (MHSA).
"It seems that not one of the officials properly applied his mind to the operation of the MHSA and that there was a gross abuse of the provisions of the act. This is most disturbing," Southwood said.
Please login or register to comment.