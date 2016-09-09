ARM slips into a full-year loss

AFRICAN Rainbow Minerals dropped into a full-year loss, with the prices for its range of minerals coming under pressure, forcing the company to review a number of its assets.

ARM, which is chaired by billionaire Patrice Motsepe, reported a R757m loss for the year to end-June compared with a profit of R73m a year earlier. Headline earnings fell 40% to R1.1bn.

Despite the difficulties, ARM declared a dividend of 225c, which was lower than the 350c a year earlier.

The Modikwa platinum mine, the Nkomati nickel mine and the coal division all reported headline losses based primarily on lower dollar prices for the products they delivered during the year.

One of the worst performances in the year came from the ARM copper division, which posted a 29% deepening of its headline loss to R555m because of weak copper prices and ongoing operational difficulties at its Lubambe mine in Zambia, needing ARM and its partner Vale to pump cash into it.

ARM has appointed merchant bankers to help it consider all options to realise value from its investment in the mine.

In the coal division, a headline loss of R297m was recorded despite the two mining operations reporting an attributable cash operating profit of R601m. Loans in ARM coal attracted interest of R491m during the year.

At Nkomati nickel, ARM has put its high-cost underground mine on care and maintenance and laid off 300 staff as the dollar price for nickel fell 39% during the year.

The ferrous division, which comprises largely iron ore, chrome and manganese assets equally held in Assmang with JSE-listed Assore, contributed headline earnings of R1.4bn, which was 9% lower than the previous year mainly because of a slowdown in manganese earnings.

Overall, revenue for the group fell to R9.6bn from R10.2bn the year before.

