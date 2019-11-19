Coronation bleeds funds as clients battle job losses and tough economy
Coronation declared a total gross dividend of 341c, down 18.8% from the previous year
19 November 2019 - 11:00
UPDATED 20 November 2019 - 20:05
Listed asset manager Coronation suffered its fifth consecutive year of outflows as clients battling job losses and a sluggish economy withdrew their money from the fund manager’s products.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.