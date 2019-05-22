News Leader
WATCH: Why Coronation slashed its dividend
22 May 2019 - 09:22
Asset manager Coronation released its interim results on Tuesday, reporting a 22% decline in revenue fuelled by a drop in average assets under management during the period.
This led to a 26% plunge in earnings and dividends, but the group expects its second half to be better.
Coronation CEO Anton Pillay joined Business Day TV to discuss the group’s interim results.
