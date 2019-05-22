Companies / Management

WATCH: Why Coronation slashed its dividend

22 May 2019 - 09:22 Business Day TV
Anton Pillay. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN
Anton Pillay. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN

Asset manager Coronation released its interim results on Tuesday, reporting a 22% decline in revenue fuelled by a drop in average assets under management during the period.

This led to a 26% plunge in earnings and dividends, but the group expects its second half to be better.

Coronation CEO Anton Pillay joined Business Day TV to discuss the group’s interim results.

Coronation CEO Anton Pillay talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results

