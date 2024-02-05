Woman behind Tongaat court challenge has no legal standing, Vision claims
Mohini Naidoo stepped down as the only owner of Powertrans Sales and Services in 2020, records show
05 February 2024 - 20:19
The court case to have the purchase of Tongaat Hulett overturned has been brought by someone claiming under oath to be the owner of a business owed money by the sugar firm, but records show this is not the case.
This could mean the court action against the purchase of Tongaat by the Vision consortium has no legal standing and could be thrown out...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.