Zeder upbeat about the resilience of its agribusinesses as it mulls harvesting value
Improved climatic conditions and robust demand benefited the group’s portfolio its half year to August
06 October 2021 - 09:30
Agribusiness-focused Zeder Investments, which is mulling disposals to unlock value from its assets for shareholders, says it is pleased with the resilience of its investees, with climatic conditions and strong demand for commodities boding well for SA’s agriculture industry in the medium term.
Zeder, part of the PSG Group stable founded by Jannie Mouton, had an underlying portfolio worth R6.1bn to end-August, up 7% from its year to end-February. The group is receiving a boost from strong global demand for a range of commodities, underscored by record export volumes for SA’s citrus industry...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now