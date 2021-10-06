Companies / Land & Agriculture Zeder upbeat about the resilience of its agribusinesses as it mulls harvesting value Improved climatic conditions and robust demand benefited the group’s portfolio its half year to August B L Premium

Agribusiness-focused Zeder Investments, which is mulling disposals to unlock value from its assets for shareholders, says it is pleased with the resilience of its investees, with climatic conditions and strong demand for commodities boding well for SA’s agriculture industry in the medium term.

Zeder, part of the PSG Group stable founded by Jannie Mouton, had an underlying portfolio worth R6.1bn to end-August, up 7% from its year to end-February. The group is receiving a boost from strong global demand for a range of commodities, underscored by record export volumes for SA’s citrus industry...