WATCH: Astral pays dividend despite HEPS plunge
Astral CEO Chris Schutte details the challenges the poultry firm is facing and how this is shaping the company’s strategy
18 May 2021 - 10:24
Astral has opted to pay an interim dividend of R3 despite the group’s half-year headline earnings per share falling 37% due to rising feed costs.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Chris Schutte for more detail on the numbers as well as the company’s outlook.
Or listen to the full audio:
