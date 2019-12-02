News Leader
WATCH: How Kaap Agri’s diversification strategy has reaped rewards
Kaap Agri CEO Sean Walsh spoke with Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results
Kaap Agri says SA’s agriculture sector remains cautious due to rising fuel costs, drought conditions and policy uncertainty.
But the group’s full-year results showed an almost 30% rise in revenue, a 14% increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS) and the company raised its total dividend by 5.8% to 123.50c.
CEO Sean Walsh spoke with Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results.
