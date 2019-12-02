Companies / Land & Agriculture

News Leader

WATCH: How Kaap Agri’s diversification strategy has reaped rewards

Kaap Agri CEO Sean Walsh spoke with Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results

02 December 2019 - 09:33 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN
Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN

Kaap Agri says SA’s agriculture sector remains cautious due to rising fuel costs, drought conditions and policy uncertainty.

But the group’s full-year results showed an almost 30% rise in revenue, a 14% increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS) and the company raised its total dividend by 5.8% to 123.50c.

CEO Sean Walsh spoke with Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results.

Or listen to the full audio:

