Israeli food group offers R4.8bn for Clover

Clover shareholders have been offered R25 per share — a 25% premium to Friday’s R20 closing price — from a consortium called Milco, which plans to delist it from the JSE.

The deal values Clover at R4.8bn.

The Milco consortium is led by Israel-based Central Bottling Company (CBC), which is offering to buy 59.5% of the SA food producer.

JSE-listed Brimstone is offering to buy 15% of Clover’s shares at R25 each. Other members of the Milco consortium are Ploughshare Investments, which will buy 10.9%, and IncuBev, which will buy 8.3%.

Clover’s management will retain a 6.3% stake.

The food group’s share price jumped 19% to R23.80 on Monday morning after the JSE opened.