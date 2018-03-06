Clover’s revenue falls after selling its milk unit to create Dairy Farmers SA

Clover’s decision to sell its plain milk arm to dairy farmers led to a 31.5% drop in its interim revenue to R3.3bn.

But its decision to focus on higher-margin processed foods appears to have paid off, with net profit for the six months to end-December growing 18% to R233m.

Clover’s share price rose as much as 7.4% to R17.50 on Tuesday morning after it declared an interim dividend of 26.56c, which is 9.7% higher than the 24.21c paid in the matching period in 2016.

To address gripes from dairy farmers that they were not receiving fair prices for raw milk, Clover created a separate company called Dairy Farmers SA (DFSA).

"The milk producers hold all the B shares, which constitute 74% of the voting rights of DFSA. Clover holds all the A shares, which constitute 26% of the voting rights of DFSA," the results statement said.

The unbundling of DFSA was booked as a R4.5bn loss on Clover’s income statement, and its cash flow was reduced by R392m to grant the new business a revolving credit facility.

"Clover's strategic focus on value-added product categories led to the transfer of the supply and demand side of the volume-driven business to DFSA to enable Clover to focus on more profitable product offerings that will suit the ongoing business model better, whilst remaining a substantial service provider to the dairy industry," the results statement said.

The group segments itself into six divisions, with olive oil and soya appearing for the first time and contributing R77m revenue.

Clover’s biggest division is non-alcoholic beverages, which contributed 37% of the group’s total revenue despite a 1.1% decline in its sales to R1.2bn.

The non-alcoholic beverages division suffered a decline in the volume of water and iced tea it sold, the company said.

Clover’s fastest-growing division was fermented products and desserts, which grew sales 21% to R482m, followed by value-added dairy fluids, which grew sales 15% to R644m