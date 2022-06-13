The Invigilator app uses selfies to ensure online exams are above board

“When Covid-19 first struck, the shift to online teaching and learning wasn’t all that difficult,” says Jurie Wessels, a lecturer in the department of accountancy at the University of Johannesburg (UJ).

“The university was ready for it — we’d been using online systems for years — and so we were able to make the adjustment fairly quickly and successfully. The virtual migration, however, wasn’t just about our teaching and learning processes. We soon realised we had to assess our students remotely, too.

“And that was something we’d never done before.”

Invigilation goes digital

Wessels one of the pioneers behind The Invigilator, SA’s first remote invigilation app.

The Invigilator was developed by Wessels; Dewald Joubert, who lectures in the same department; Nicholas Riemer, who previously completed his accounting articles at UJ; and Riemer's brother, Matt Riemer, a software developer.

“As Covid-19 pushed our courses online, we realised we had to find a way to guarantee the credibility of our assessments, and the integrity of our qualifications, without tests or exams being conducted in person,” says Joubert.

“Our research showed, however, that a local solution — one that was sensitive to SA’s unique challenges — didn’t exist. The proctoring solutions we could find had largely been developed in the US, and operated under certain assumptions that didn’t apply here.”