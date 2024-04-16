Corobrik digs in on push against coal removal from quarries
While Greenpeace says the activity affects air and water quality, the brickmaker counters that it needs to access carbonaceous shale to lower its gas usage
16 April 2024 - 05:00
Brickmaking major Corobrik is undeterred in its bid to remove coal from its clay quarries, saying it needs to get to the carbonaceous shale that is sandwiched by the coal to lower its gas usage amid Sasol woes and ensure the sustainable longevity of its factory.
The manufacturer has faced fierce opposition about its mining of coal in the east of Johannesburg with environmental group Greenpeace warning that the Rietvlei conservation area — which provides 15% of Tshwane’s water — was under threat because of it...
