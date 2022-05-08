Companies Corobrik fulfils its investment pledge with eco-friendly factory The R800m Kwastina plant in Doornfontein more than doubles the company’s brick output capacity B L Premium

Corobrik has officially opened its latest brick factory, fulfilling a R1bn pledge former CEO Dirk Meyer made at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s second SA Investment Conference in 2019.

The R800m Kwastina plant, at Doornfontein, west of Johannesburg, can produce as many as 100-million environmentally friendly bricks a year and more than doubles the company’s annual output capacity. The facility is among the global industry’s most energy efficient, says Corobrik...