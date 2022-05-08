Business Corobrik to build on Kwastina success with another new factory in five years Brickmaker reveals medium-term plan as it launches R800m venture B L Premium

Brickmaker Corobrik plans to open another manufacturing plant in the next five years, after the completion of an R800m factory in Driefontein, Gauteng, that will produce environmentally friendly building material.

The Kwastina factory, which was officially opened this week, is the first factory Corobrik has built in almost 37 years. It is expected to produce 100-million bricks a year, 20-million more than the company now makes at its existing manufacturing facilities. ..