Sappi and Motsepe’s AREP rocked by insurance fraud claim
Executive at Mpumalanga biomass plant, owned by the firms, is implicated in alleged R164m fraud
09 January 2024 - 05:00
A senior executive at a Mpumalanga biomass plant majority owned by Sappi and Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Energy and Power (AREP) will have to clear his name after being implicated in alleged insurance fraud to the tune of R164m.
The high court in Johannesburg found that there was prima facie evidence that Tyrone Hawkes fraudulently claimed a R164m guarantee from Santam and interdicted the insurance giant from paying the guarantee until the finalisation of the main case...
