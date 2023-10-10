Sappi mulls over closure of Belgium mill
The firm says it is reviewing how best to reduce overall fixed and other overhead costs
10 October 2023 - 12:02
UPDATED 10 October 2023 - 13:45
Paper and pulp manufacturing giant Sappi says it has started talks over the possible closure of its Belgium-based Lanaken Mill as it forges ahead with its strategy to reduce its exposure to the graphics market.
The R24.4bn diversified industrial materials firm has been looking to reduce its exposure to the graphics paper market in favour of moving more towards the dissolving pulp and packaging markets...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.