Sappi reports fall in profit amid tough economic conditions
Sappi delivered record results in 2022 but said the destocking cycle was taking longer than expected
03 August 2023 - 10:29
Paper and pulp business Sappi has reported a slump in profit so far in its 2023 financial year as the global economy continued to lag, while paper and pulp markets remained weak, partly as customers reduced their stock.
“Customers reduced their inventories in anticipation of lower prices, thereby affecting demand. In response, we proactively curtailed excess production in Europe and North America, implemented various cost saving initiatives across our operations, and applied measures to optimise working capital,” group CEO Steve Binnie said in a statement...
