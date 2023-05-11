Reduced sales and cost inflation take their toll on Sappi’s profits

A sharper-than-expected drop in US petrol inventories boosted prices, reflecting stronger demand for transport fuels
Its handling of the trial leaves a lot to be desired, especially in other state capture cases
Parties ask Constitutional Court to confirm high court finding on overreaching by North West provincial government
Public enterprises deputy minister says the government is ‘open to debate’ on funding for ailing state-owned enterprises
The agritech start-up Khula! includes three platforms and has about 7,000 active users
There is recognition and growing evidence that the country’s ongoing energy supply challenges are impacting on prices as well - Kganyago
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Darren Isaacs, founder and CEO of Makosi
Former residents of a wide political persuasion join volunteer corps founded by Moscow-born Denis Kapustin, labelled a neo-Nazi
The Irish team made a statement by dumping Ulster from the competition in front of their home fans in Belfast last week
The platform is restructuring amid ‘increasingly fierce competition and macroeconomic challenges’
Paper and pulp company Sappi reported lower profit and less sales volumes in its latest interim results amid tough economic conditions worldwide, leading to lower demand from customers and weaker paper and pulp markets.
“Following the record profitability achieved last year, the group faced a severe downstream inventory destocking cycle. This led to production curtailment in both the European and North American regions to match the sluggish market demand and to prevent excess inventory accumulation,” the company said in its results for the six months to end-March...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Reduced sales and cost inflation take their toll on Sappi’s profits
The paper and pulp company faced ‘a severe downstream inventory destocking cycle’
Paper and pulp company Sappi reported lower profit and less sales volumes in its latest interim results amid tough economic conditions worldwide, leading to lower demand from customers and weaker paper and pulp markets.
“Following the record profitability achieved last year, the group faced a severe downstream inventory destocking cycle. This led to production curtailment in both the European and North American regions to match the sluggish market demand and to prevent excess inventory accumulation,” the company said in its results for the six months to end-March...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.