Companies / Industrials

Acsa CFO Siphamandla Mthethwa to take up finance reins at ArcelorMittal SA

The steelmaker has finally found a permanent replacement for Desmond Maharaj who announced his resignation as CFO and executive director in May 2021

BL Premium
03 April 2023 - 20:39 Michelle Gumede

ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa), the local arm of the world’s biggest steelmaker outside China, has appointed Siphamandla Mthethwa as its new group CFO and executive director, with effect from July 1.

The appointment comes 23 months after Desmond Maharaj announced his resignation after a three-year stint in the post at Amsa to pursue personal opportunities outside the business...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.