PPC urges government to act over cement dumping in SA
Producer says practice poses threat to jobs, survival of local industry
03 July 2022 - 08:02
PPC, SA’s largest cement manufacturer, has called on the government to investigate “cement dumping” by countries such as Vietnam, saying if the practice is left unchecked, it will threaten the survival of the local industry.
In an interview with Business Times after the release of results for the year ended March 31, CEO Roland van Wijnen said it was also essential that the department of trade, industry & competition (DTIC) considered broad tariffs for imports of cement; at present these targeted specific countries and were not implemented across the board...
