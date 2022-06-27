Companies / Industrials PPC reports profit slip amid surging costs Volumes in the group's Zimbabwe business jumped, as did costs, weighing on core profit B L Premium

SA's biggest cement-maker, PPC, says surging costs prompted a dip in core profit for its year to end-March, when demand showed signs of normalising from the prior year's high base.

Group revenue increased 11% to R9.88bn to end-March, or 5% when excluding hyperinflation-hit Zimbabwe, while group core profit slipped 6.6% to R1.49bn, it reported on Monday...